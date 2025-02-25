A wedding has resulted in a tragic event as the groom, Abba Musa, and the bride’s elder sister, Maryam Suleiman, lost their lives in an accident just 30 minutes before the ceremony

The accident reportedly occurred in Boto, Tafawa Balewa LGA, as the victims who were travelling from a nearby community, met their untimely end

The auto crash has thrown the entire community into mourning, as the bride, Raihanatu Suleiman, was left inconsolable following the devastating loss of her groom and sister

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bauchi state - In a devastating turn of events, what was meant to be a joyous wedding ceremony turned into a heartbreaking tragedy as the groom identified as Abba Musa, and Maryam Suleiman, the elder sister of the bride, lost their lives in a fatal accident.

Groom and bride’s sister die in Bauchi road accident. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: FRSC

Accident claims groom, bride’s sister in Bauchi

The road crash occurred about 30 minutes before the wedding.

As reported by Leadership, the accident occurred in Boto in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state, throwing the entire community into shock and mourning.

An eyewitness said the accident revealed occurred while the victims were en route the ceremony from Murno, a community which lies about 5km away from Boto.

A brother of the groom, Saminu Boto, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, February 25, described the atmosphere in the community as one of profound grief.

He said:

“It’s an unimaginable loss. The entire community is mourning.

“The families of the victims are in deep shock, with relatives and friends struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.”

Speaking further, he noted that the bride’s family home, once filled with preparations, has turned into a centre of tears and wailing.

Boto described the deceased as a kind-hearted and ambitious young man who had looked forward to building a life with his bride, Raihanatu Suleiman.

He added that Maryam Suleiman, the bride’s sister, was remembered as a supportive sibling who had played a key role in planning the ceremony.

“The dual tragedy has cast a shadow over the community, with many residents calling it one of the saddest days in recent memory,” Boto said.

Following the tragic incident, the bride is said to be inconsolable following the devastating loss of her groom and sister on what was to be her happiest day.

Meanwhile, both deceased were buried following Islamic rites shortly after the accident.

Road accident in Nigeria

Road accidents are a significant concern in Nigeria, experiencing many incidents annually. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria recorded 2,187 road accidents in the third quarter of 2023 alone.

These accidents often result in numerous injuries and fatalities, with the North-Central region recording the highest number of crashes in 2023.

FRSC has indicated that efforts are ongoing to improve road safety through strategic policies and public education campaigns.

19 wedding guests die in Plateau while returning home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a tragic accident in the Kwana Maciji area of Plateau state claimed the lives of 19 people and injured 11 others who were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The victims, who had travelled from Kano state, were trapped and burnt when the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

The survivors were rushed to Pankshin General Hospital in Plateau state for immediate medical attention.

