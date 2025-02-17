Nigeria urged the African Union to establish a combined maritime task force to secure the Gulf of Guinea and offered to host its headquarters in Lagos

An agreement was signed for Nigeria to provide Strategic Sea Lift Services for AU peace missions, with the Nigerian Navy supplying vessels

President Tinubu advocated for regional stability, counter-terrorism initiatives, and an African-led credit rating agency to support economic resilience

At the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Nigeria called for the establishment of a combined maritime task force to address security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea.

Represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasized Nigeria's readiness to host the task force’s headquarters in Lagos, highlighting the country’s strategic position and commitment to regional stability.

Tinubu was represented at the meeting by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

Source: Twitter

Floated taskforce to boost security

The proposed maritime task force aims to enhance security and combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, a region plagued by maritime crimes, including oil theft and kidnapping.

Nigeria's call came as the AU deliberated on the Peace and Security Council's report, which focused on Africa's ongoing security challenges and the biennial Master Roadmap to Silence the Guns in Africa (2023-2024).

On the same day, Nigeria signed an agreement with the AU to provide Strategic Sea Lift Services to support peacekeeping missions, humanitarian efforts, and disaster relief.

The agreement, signed by Nigeria's Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar, outlines the Nigerian Navy's role in providing vessels for these operations on a cost-recovery basis.

The signing ceremony was attended by key Nigerian officials, including Attorney-General Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Naval Chief Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Muhammed Muhammed.

The AU was represented by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

Tinubu calls for refocused dedication to peace in North Africa

President Tinubu also commended the AU Peace and Security Council's decision to upgrade Nigeria's National Counter-Terrorism Centre to a Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre.

He acknowledged the renewal of the Multinational Joint Taskforce’s mandate, aimed at countering terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Region.

Expressing concern over the ongoing instability in Libya and its spillover effects on the Sahel, President Tinubu called for AU-backed initiatives to restore order in the North African nation.

He stressed that lasting peace in the Sahel is tied to stability in Libya. Additionally, he urged the AU to address security challenges in countries undergoing democratic transitions, including Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Gabon.

Tinubu backs African-led credit rating agency

In his address, Tinubu advocated for the operationalization of the African Standby Force, emphasizing Nigeria's support for collective security measures. He also cautioned against the increasing involvement of extra-continental forces, including private military companies, in African security issues.

On economic matters, President Tinubu backed the creation of an African-led credit rating agency to provide transparent credit assessments and counter biases in existing global rating systems.

He praised the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the AU's Specialized Technical Committee on Finance for their leadership in developing the Africa Financing Stability Mechanism (AFSM).

This initiative aims to enhance financial stability, manage financial risks, and support economic resilience across the continent.

Probe US Lawmaker's Claims - Ndume to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, had asked the Federal Government to probe a claim by US Congressman Scott Perry that aborted United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Perry claimed that the USAID financed the terrorist groups, through annual funds amounting to $697 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng