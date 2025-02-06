The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has started paying N50,000 monthly stipends to 10,000 indigenous youths under its Youth Internship Scheme

The selected youths will receive practical training for 12 months, aimed at developing critical skills

The NDDC partnered with KPMG to enhance its corporate governance framework and ensure transparency in the programme

Port Harcourt, Nigeria – The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun the payment of N50,000 monthly stipends to 10,000 indigenous youths from the Niger Delta under its Youth Internship Scheme.

Mrs Seledi-Thompson-Wakama, Director of Corporate Affairs at the NDDC, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

NDDC Begins Payment of N50,000 Monthly Stipends to 10,000 Nigerians, Mentions Those Who Will Benefit

Source: Twitter

Practical training for beneficiaries

Mrs Thompson-Wakama explained that the beneficiaries would undergo practical, hands-on training across various organisations for 12 months to develop critical skills.

During the inauguration of the scheme on 31 July 2024, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the Federal Government’s approval of a N50,000 monthly stipend for the trainees.

The NDDC has successfully completed the selection process and begun placing trainees in organisations to gain practical experience.

Transparent selection and data collection

The director revealed that the 10,000 beneficiaries were transparently selected from over 3.2 million youths who registered for the empowerment programme.

“This unprecedented response highlights the immense potential and aspirations of our youths to improve themselves,” she stated.

The scheme has enabled the NDDC to collate essential data, including qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and employment status of the youths, which will guide the commission in designing tailored programmes.

Partnership with KPMG

Mrs Thompson-Wakama disclosed that the NDDC partnered with KPMG, a global audit and consultancy firm, to enhance the commission’s corporate governance framework.

“KPMG has produced a Governance Advisory Report that will serve as a tool to support the commission’s transition from a transaction-based to a transformation-focused policy,” she added.

The director commended the youths for their patience and cooperation during the selection process for the scheme.

Group applauds NDDC management

Legit.ng reported that a group of students professionals from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria known as Dialogue for Niger Delta Development (DNDD) has commended the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) for what they described as concerted efforts to partner with the private sector for the development of the region.

In a statement released after the quarterly after their quarterly meeting in Coventry, United Kingdom, the group decried the continued infrastructural gap in the region despite its huge oil and gas endowment. The group lamented that the region remains one of the poorest and most polluted places on earth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng