Prof. Muazu Abubakar, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, reacted to allegations that House of Representatives members demanded N480 million bribe for university budget approval

Committee Chairman Abubakar Fulata and House spokesperson Akin Rotimi rejected the claims, calling them absurd

The House of Representatives emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability, urging a more thorough investigation into the media report

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Prof. Muazu Abubakar, has categorically dismissed reports that members of the House of Representatives Committee on University Education demanded an N480 million bribe to approve federal universities' 2025 budgets.

The allegation, which claimed that vice-chancellors were pressured to pay N8 million each to secure budget approval, has been vehemently rejected by both the Vice-Chancellor and key members of the House.

In a letter dated Monday, January 27 and addressed to the chairman of the committee, Abubakar Fulata, Prof. Abubakar refuted the accusations, stating that no member of the university team involved in the budget defence had been part of the media claims.

He further called on Fulata and his committee members to disregard what he described as a "malicious and sensational report" aimed at misleading the public.

“We categorically state that no member of the university team present at the budget defence was part of the information circulated in the media.

"We urge you, Mr. Chairman, and your esteemed committee members to disregard this malicious and sensational report, which aims to mislead the public and undermine constructive journalism,” Abubakar said in the letter.

Committee Chairman and House Spokesman reject allegations

Following Abubakar’s clarification, committee chairman Abubakar Fulata also weighed in on the issue, firmly rejecting the allegations at a press briefing.

Fulata called the claims "absurd" and accused those behind the report of attempting to discredit the committee’s efforts to advance Nigeria's education sector.

“It is absurd for anyone to suggest that lawmakers demanded even a ‘kobo’ as a precondition for approving budget proposals,” Fulata stated.

He added that the report was part of a broader effort to mislead the public and tarnish the reputation of the committee and the 10th House of Representatives.

Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, also responded to the allegations in a statement issued last Wednesday, January 29.

Rotimi described the media report as a deliberate smear campaign designed to damage the credibility of the lawmakers.

He emphasized that the House remained committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards.

“The 10th House of Representatives is firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards in all its legislative activities. It is imperative to address the baseless and sensational allegations in the report, which appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to undermine the integrity of the House and erode public trust in this hallowed institution,” Rotimi asserted.

Reps call for diligent investigations

Rotimi also criticized the lack of diligent investigative efforts in the media report, calling it an amplification of fabricated narratives.

He argued that the report was not based on factual information but instead sought to deflect accountability from individuals with ulterior motives.

Reps give update on passage of 2025 budget proposal

