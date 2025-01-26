Lagos State Government dislodged illegally parked tankers around the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Free Trade Zone, ensuring unimpeded access for trucks and safeguarding traffic flow

Additionally, LASTMA removed 120 vehicles indiscriminately parked around Ebute-Ero bridges

These proactive measures demonstrate the government's commitment to maintaining a traffic-free and orderly Lagos

Lagos State Government (LASG), through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), conducted a decisive enforcement operation over the weekend, dislodging all illegally parked tankers around the Dangote Refinery and across the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

This action followed repeated warnings issued by the government against such infractions.

Government Takes Action on Illegally Parked Tanker Close to Dangote Refinery, Speaks Further

Proactive Measures to Avert Disruptions

The intervention aimed to avert the grave disruptions to vehicular movement that such illegal parking could cause.

It ensured unimpeded access for trucks entering and exiting the Dangote Refinery and safeguarded traffic flow along the Lekki-Ajah corridor.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who directed the operation, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to maintain a traffic-free and orderly Lagos.

He emphasized that the indiscriminate parking of tankers, particularly around the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone, and the Lekki-Ajah Expressway, would no longer be condoned.

Additional Enforcement Actions

Hon. Giwa disclosed that, in addition to the enforcement at the refinery and free trade zone, LASTMA removed 120 illegally parked vehicles, including private cars and commercial buses, from bridges stretching from Ebute-Ero to Ejalonibu on Lagos Island.

He expressed disappointment that these vehicles, despite repeated warnings, continued to use bridges as unauthorized parking and garage spaces.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to sustaining surveillance in these areas, leveraging the recently introduced ‘Eto’ system, which regulates the entry and exit of trucks at the Dangote Refinery.

Furthermore, LASTMA has established a dedicated Traffic Monitoring Zone (TMZ) in the Lekki axis to oversee vehicular operations and prevent further disruptions.

Consequences for Illegal Parking

“All vehicles, including tankers, private cars, and commercial buses impounded during this enforcement exercise, will be promptly arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Courts,” Hon. Giwa stated.

“This serves as both a punitive measure and a deterrent to others engaging in similar illegal activities.”

The Lagos State Government, through LASTMA, appeals to all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to facilitate seamless movement and promote orderliness across the state.

