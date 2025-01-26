The 1 Division Nigerian Army held a regimental funeral to honour its late mascot, Sgt. Dalet Akawala, who served with loyalty and resilience

The ceremony, presided over by senior military officials, underscored the Nigerian Army's commitment to preserving its traditions and heritage

Sgt. Akawala, part of a mascot lineage since 1995, was remembered for embodying courage, pride, and identity within the Division

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna on Saturday held a regimental funeral to honour its late mascot, Sgt. Dalet Akawala, who passed away on January 24, 2025.

The solemn ceremony, steeped in tradition and military honours, took place at the Division Headquarters Complex in Kawo, Kaduna.

The Nigerian military noted that the late horse served the army diligently while he was alive. Image: X/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The event was presided over by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration, Colonel I.A. Akabike, who represented Major General Mayirenso Saraso, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and Commander Sector 1 of Operation Fansan Yamma.

Sergent-horse served military diligently and dutifuly

In his tribute, Colonel Akabike highlighted the significance of the late mascot in the Division’s traditions and heritage. He described Sgt. Akawala as a loyal and dedicated symbol of courage and resilience that embodied the spirit of the 1 Division.

A statement released on Sunday by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, captured the deep sense of loss felt by the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army mourns the loss of Sgt. Dalet Danfari Akawala, who was a loyal and dedicated member of the Division,” the statement read.

“Late Sgt. Dalet Danfari Akawala served the Division with loyalty and dedication, embodying the spirit of courage and resilience. Today’s ceremony is our way of paying the last respect to a companion who brought pride and identity to the Division.”

Senior military officers grace funeral

The ceremony was attended by senior officers, soldiers, their families, and other personnel. Prayers for the repose of the late mascot’s soul were led by the Acting Deputy Director Chaplain Services (Protestant), Lt. Col. Ugwu.

Sgt. Dalet Akawala held a special place in the Division’s history, descending from its pioneer mascot, Sgt. Farin Doki, who served from 1995 until its death in 2011. Akawala succeeded Doki and served until 2014. Its foal, Sgt. Dalet, assumed the role of mascot on January 1, 2015, continuing the legacy until its recent passing.

The Nigerian Army noted that the regimental funeral reflected its commitment to honouring all who have contributed to its traditions and heritage, including mascots that symbolize its identity.

Niger-Delta group reveals those frustrating Nigerian Army

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition had accused oil bunkers in the region of intentionally frustrating the efforts of Tantita Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and the Civil Defence in their fight against oil theft.

Speaking at a press conference in Yenagoa, Comrade Abalagha Adawari, the group's spokesman, highlighted that a powerful cabal led by certain oil bunkers was determined to frustrate the joint initiative of Tantita, the Army, and the NSCDC in safeguarding oil pipelines against vandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng