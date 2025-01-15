Elder Leke Abejide urged supporters to exclude Hon. James Faleke from divisive political narratives ahead of the 2027 elections

Elder Leke Abejide, the Federal House of Representatives member representing Yagba East, West, and Mopamuro Federal Constituency in Kogi State, has called on supporters to exclude his colleague, Hon. James Faleke, from divisive political narratives.

Abejide’s statement came in response to recent comments linking Faleke to premature political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, January 15, in Abuja, Abejide emphasized his focus on governance, dismissing attempts by what he described as "political jobbers" to drag him into distractions.

Addressing his supporters, Abejide stated:

"Please and please leave Hon. Abiodun Faleke out of this unhealthy politics some people started in December 2024 for an election that is still in 2027.

"I am very sure and confident Hon. Faleke did not send them to utter all those words credited to him. They are only using his name to curry favour for themselves.

He urged constituents to prioritize development over destructive politics, adding that his focus remains on bettering the lives of his people through effective governance.

Commitment to Governance and Development

Abejide, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, highlighted his dedication to legislative duties and the execution of his second-term budget.

He noted that political distractions at this early stage are unnecessary and counterproductive.

His words:

"As for me, I am only ready to face governance to alleviate the suffering of our people. My first budget for my second term has not even been executed, and some people who have nothing to do except being political jobbers will drag me into politics and distract me—never!"

The lawmaker expressed confidence that Hon. Faleke had no involvement in the alleged political remarks, underscoring his respect for his colleague.

*"Let us concentrate on how the lives of our people will be better, not on the politics of destruction started so early in 2024,"* Abejide said.

Abejide’s message serves as a call for unity and focus among political stakeholders in the constituency.

He urged supporters to steer clear of actions that could hinder progress, emphasizing his commitment to governance and the welfare of the people in Yagba Federal Constituency.

