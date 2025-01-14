Nine princes from Oyo's Atiba royal families have rejected Governor Seyi Makinde's appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo

The princes claim the selection process violated Oyo’s customs and traditions, urging adherence to due process to maintain the throne's integrity

They insist the Oyomesi must resolve internal disputes and reassert their authority in selecting a new Alaafin to preserve the stool's sanctity

Oyo, Nigeria – The appointment of Oba Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo has sparked opposition from nine royal families collectively known as the Atiba 9, who have rejected the decision, citing violations of Oyo’s revered traditions.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented the staff of office to the Alaafin-designate on Monday, an act the Atiba 9 described as unacceptable and influenced by a proclamation from US-based Ifa priest, Prof. Wande Abimbola, who claimed Ifa chose Owoade as the new Alaafin.

Oyo governor Seyi Makinde has announced that the new king's grand coronation is scheduled to take place in a month.

Speaking on behalf of the nine families, Prince Sina Afolabi of the Adeitan royal family emphasized their legitimate claims to the throne.

He accused the governor of bypassing established customs and traditions and urged the Oyomesi, the kingmakers of Oyo, to resolve internal disputes before initiating the selection process.

“What the governor did was totally against the highly revered Alaafin stool. His action has reduced the throne to an object of ridicule,” Afolabi said.

Atiba 9 accuses Makinde of belittling Oyo tradition

The coalition further criticized the process as a deviation from the sanctity of traditional rites, comparing it unfavourably to the selection of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, whose enthronement adhered strictly to Ife’s customs.

The Atiba 9 argued that the process undermines the authority of the Alaafin among Yoruba traditional rulers.

“Any occupant of the Alaafin stool under this arrangement will lose respect from other Yoruba obas,” Afolabi stated.

Among the nine princes opposing the appointment are Prince Remi Azeez, Prince Lamola Olanite, Prince Agboin Adelabu, Prince Raji Adeniran, Prince Nureni Taiwo, Prince Muftau Adejare Adesokan, Prince Adesiyan, and Prince Bello Rasheed. They insist their objection is not personal but rooted in the need to uphold Oyo’s traditions and the rule of law.

The group also faulted the state government for sidelining the Oyomesi’s role in selecting a new Alaafin. They urged Basorun Yusuf Akinade and other Oyomesi members to resolve their disagreements and reassert their authority in the process.

This marks the second group to challenge Owoade’s appointment, following five Oyo kingmakers who earlier declared the process invalid, claiming they had not endorsed him.

The Atiba 9 reiterated their commitment to ensuring that due process is followed to preserve the dignity and sanctity of the Alaafin’s stool, emphasizing, “Whoever emerges through proper traditions will be acceptable to us.”

Kingmakers protest as Makinde names Owoade new Alaafin

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that five kingmakers had rejected Governor Seyi Makinde's choice of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The kingmakers insisted on Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect, and declared Owoade's appointment null and void, noting that they did not recommend him to the government.

