Peter Obi shares details of meeting with Dele Farotimi

Lagos state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, visited human rights activist and author, Dele Farotimi, after he was released from Ado-Ekiti correctional centre in Ekiti state.

Obi said he met Farotimi in good spirits and was deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Obi said he visited Farotimi after his visit and meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former Anambra state governor wished Obi a fruitful and productive year as he continues to work toward the development of the country.

“Yesterday, following my visit and meeting with President Obasanjo, I made time to visit my dear younger brother, Dele Farotimi. Since his return from the correctional center in Ekiti, I have not had the opportunity to meet with him. I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

"@DeleFarotimi exemplifies courage in the face of adversity, consistently taking bold stands for good governance in our nation. I wish him a fruitful and productive year as we continue to work together toward the development of our country.

Dele Farotimi speaks after regaining freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Farotimi has shared details after he was released from the Ado-Ekiti correctional centre.

Farotimi said he knows that it is never going to be an easy journey fighting evil and monsters in Nigeria.

He said God told him that the truth is enough and it is the only weapon with which he can slay the monster.

