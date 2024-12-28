Professor Farooq Kperogi has criticised President Bola Tinubu's appointments, accusing him of ethnic favouritism in the NNPCL by appointing "Yoruba people" to prominent positions

Kperogi drew parallels between Tinubu's alleged actions and former President Muhammadu Buhari's "Arewacentricity" during his tenure

In response, Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, said, "two wrongs do not make a right" and advocated for "sensible inclusion" over "arrogant exclusion"

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, has weighed in on Professor Farooq Kperogi’s recent criticism of alleged ethnic favouritism in President Bola Tinubu's appointments.

In an article titled "Tinubu's Buharisation of the NNPC," Kperogi accused President Tinubu of appointing "Yoruba people" to significant positions at the NNPC.

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai reacted to Farooq Kperogi’s allegations of ethnic favouritism in President Tinubu's appointments. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

He said an anonymous source claimed that a certain Bayo Ojulari is “being proposed as GMD after Mele Kyari’s term expires” in early 2024.

I haven’t independently confirmed the accuracy of this claim," Kperogi wrote, "but given the closeness of the source of information to people in the circles of power, it’s probably best to not dismiss this with the wave of the hand."

Tinubu repeating what Buhari did - Kperogi

Kperogi drew parallels between Tinubu's alleged "Yorubacentric" appointments in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the "Arewacentricity" he criticised during former President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure.

“Tinubu is doing in the economy sector what Buhari did in security sector,” Kperogi stated.

He added that the concentration of Yoruba figures in critical economic roles, including the minister of finance and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), represents "state-sanctioned ethnocentric domination of a critical segment of national life."

Two wrongs do not make a right: Nasir El-Rufai reacts

Reacting to Kperogi's article on X, El-Rufai said two wrongs do not make a right.

His words:

“Two wrongs do not make a right. Sensible inclusion always trumps arrogant exclusion!”

Kperogi's allegations: NNPCL reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NNPCL debunked allegations of ethnic bias in its leadership structure, stating that employment decisions are based solely on merit.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 28, Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Ltd., addressed concerns raised in Kperogi's article.

Soneye clarified that the NNPC's leadership structure is guided by business requirements, expertise, and merit rather than ethnicity, tribe, religion, or political affiliation. He said the NNPCL prides itself on being a professional organisation with a diverse leadership lineup, including individuals from various parts of the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng