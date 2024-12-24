Renowned Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, urged Nigerians to stop blaming the Yoruba deity Esu for their wrongdoings

A peaceful rally to commemorate Esu Deity Day featured participants marching through Osogbo, Osun State, to promote awareness of Esu’s virtues

Elebuibon encouraged Nigerians to coexist harmoniously, avoid inflammatory remarks, and foster understanding among people of different faiths to prevent societal conflict

Speaking during the “Esu Is Not Satan Walk” in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday, December 24, Elebuibon emphasized the need to address widespread misconceptions about the deity.

The peaceful rally, organized to commemorate Esu Deity Day, began at Osogbo City Stadium and saw participants—including members of the Concerned Isese Youth, Osun State chapter—march through the streets of Osogbo, Vanguard reported.

The event concluded at Oja Oba Temple with cultural displays, chants, and speeches aimed at enlightening the public about Esu’s virtues.

In his address, Elebuibon described Esu as a deity of discipline and justice, dismissing claims that associate it with evil acts, The Punch reported.

“There is a lot of misinformation and misguided notions about Esu. We want the public to understand and embrace discipline, and to stop blaming Esu for their wrong actions.

"When people steal or commit offenses, they shift the blame to Esu. Esu, as a deity, has nothing to do with their wrongdoing. It is high time Nigerians stopped using Esu as a scapegoat for their actions.”

Call for peaceful coexistence

Elebuibon also called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, and urged against inflammatory remarks that could incite conflict.

“We appeal to Nigerians to live peacefully and coexist harmoniously. We do not want violence in our society, and that is why we are making efforts like this. Let us desist from derogatory statements that could lead to chaos,” he said.

