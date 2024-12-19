A visually-impaired widow in Nnewi, Anambra, lost over N2 million after her ATM card was swapped by a suspect under the guise of helping her

CCTV footage revealed the suspect's deceitful act, showing her swapping the victim’s card and withdrawing funds across multiple ATMs

The police have launched an investigation, urging the public to help identify the suspect and stressing the importance of ATM security awareness

A visually-impaired widow in Anambra State has been defrauded of over N2 million by an unidentified woman who allegedly stole her ATM card and emptied her account in minutes.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend at an ATM point in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, but was only discovered on Tuesday when the widow lodged a complaint at her bank after receiving multiple debit alerts.

The old lady could not operate the machine herself and sought assistance from a lady. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

CCTV footage released by the bank revealed the moment the suspect, dressed in a red top and black trousers, exploited the widow's condition under the guise of offering assistance.

The 42-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the suspect swapping the victim’s ATM card with an expired one.

Recounting her ordeal at the bank on Thursday, the distraught widow explained her vulnerability at the ATM.

"I couldn’t operate the machine properly because of my visual impairment," she said.

"A lady nearby offered to help me. She took my card, got my PIN, and swapped it with an expired one. I didn’t realise what had happened until I started receiving debit alerts. She withdrew over N2 million within minutes. This is devastating, especially when I needed the funds urgently."

Bank preaches vigilance

A bank official, speaking anonymously, highlighted the need for vigilance:

"This case is a reminder to avoid sharing PINs or seeking help from strangers at ATMs. The suspect was caught on CCTV swapping the card and withdrawing the funds at another machine. We urge security agencies and residents to assist in identifying her. She is likely within the community."

Anambra Police to investigate ATM fraud

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident, with Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga announcing that investigations were underway.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has deployed intelligence tools to track the suspect. We are urging residents of Nnewi and surrounding areas to provide any useful information,” he stated.

Ikenga assured the public of the police's commitment to apprehend the suspect and prevent similar crimes, emphasizing community involvement as critical.

Nigerian banks lose N42.33 billion in 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian banks have reported a whopping N42.33 billion in fraud losses in the first six months of 2024, with increases recorded in multiple channels.

Data from the Financial Institutions Training Centre disclosed in its first and second quarter reports on Fraud and Forgeries that the losses revealed an alarming trend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng