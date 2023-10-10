A campaign against drug and substance abuse has been taken to the Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi 2, Abuja.

This campaign was facilitated by the FCT chapter of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Hundreds of students trooped out at the school's multipurpose hall to learn about the ills of drug and substance abuse.

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged secondary school students to refrain from drug and substance abuse.

On Tuesday, December 10, the FCT chapter of the regulatory body visited the Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi 2, FCT and sensitised students on the topic "Drug Abuse/Addiction: Meaning, Causes, Effects and Prevention."

At the program, delegates of NAFDAC reeled out some of the dangerous repercussions of abusing drugs, displayed through a projector at the multipurpose hall where hundreds of students from JSS 1 to JSS 3 gathered.

The lead speaker and chief regulatory officer of the NAFDAC FCT chapter, Suzy Yunusa, told Legit.ng that there is a need to sensitise and orientate young people about drug abuse at the early stages of their lives.

She said:

"Research has shown the rising numbers of school children involved in drug use for different reasons...We found the need to start to catch them young so that they already know the dangers of using drugs."

Drug abuse: NAFDAC targets school children for sensitisation

Ms Yunusa, a professional pharmacist, said the sensitisation program is also meant to reach out to young teenagers who have already been caught in the web of abusing drugs and substances.

She said the sensitisation will answer questions on how they can seek help early before it becomes an addiction.

Meanwhile, the director principal of JSS Jabi 2, Dr Olorungbemi O.I, stated a need to initiate more sensitisation programs nationwide for young children to be kept abreast of the dangers of abusing drugs and substances.

She said:

"This sensitisation would be welcomed if the government can do it all around every sector because some are into it due to ignorance."

“Six People Already Dead”: NAFDAC Raises The Alarm Over Killer Cough Medicine

Meanwhile, NAFDAC Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye has warned Nigerians about fake cough syrup.

She said the syrup, NATURCOLD, has killed six children in Cameroon.

The children showed signs of decreased kidney functions, the DG quoted Cameroonian authorities as saying.

