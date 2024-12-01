Nigeria, India, Malawi, and Bolivia rejected a $300 billion COP29 finance deal, calling it insufficient and disconnected from vulnerable nations' needs

Developing countries criticized the deal’s reliance on loans instead of the $1.3 trillion in grants needed to address the climate crisis

Allegations of bias and unfulfilled promises reignited calls for a complete overhaul of the COP process

Baku, Azerbaijan - The COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, concluded amid chaos as Nigeria joined India, Malawi, and Bolivia in rejecting a $300 billion climate finance deal proposed by wealthy nations.

The agreement, intended to provide aid to developing countries by 2035, was widely criticized as inadequate and disconnected from the realities of the climate crisis.

Nigeria, in particular, voiced strong dissatisfaction.

“It’s a joke that perpetuates the inequality we’ve endured for years,” a Nigerian delegate remarked.

The delegate emphasised the deal’s failure to address the pressing needs of vulnerable nations.

Developing countries demand more action

Developing nations had initially called for at least $1.3 trillion in grant-based funding to combat climate change impacts.

Instead, the proposed deal combined grants with loans and other financing mechanisms, sparking widespread backlash.

India’s representative, Chandni Raina, expressed frustration with the process, stating,

“This will not address the enormity of the challenge we all face.”

Echoing these concerns, Vanuatu’s envoy, Ralph Regenvanu, cautioned,

“The pledged amounts and emission reductions fall far short. Based on past experiences, we know these promises won’t be fulfilled.”

Civil society groups condemn the agreement

Civil society organizations also voiced their disapproval, branding the deal a betrayal of the Global South.

Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network, criticized the outcome, saying:

“This was meant to be the finance COP, but developed nations showed up with a plan to deceive the Global South.”

Teresa Anderson of ActionAid International further criticized the agreement, stating:

“This isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. The loans will only deepen the debt of already struggling nations.”

Delegates call for a complete overhaul of COP processes

The controversial outcome has reignited calls for a comprehensive reform of the COP process.

Allegations of bias, including reports that the Azerbaijani presidency shared negotiating texts with Saudi Arabia for editing, have further undermined the conference's credibility.

Expert reacts to COP29 climate finance deal

Meanwhile, Dr Ibrahim Muritala, Global Hydrogen Leader, America Bureau of Shipping, told Legit.ng that the outcomes of COP29 have highlighted the growing divide between wealthy and developing nations in addressing the global climate crisis. According to him, the failure to secure an equitable and impactful climate finance deal underscores the urgent need for structural reform in international climate negotiations.

He explained that the objection by the developing countries "signals a pivotal call for action, demanding a shift toward fair, actionable solutions prioritising justice, historical accountability, and the survival of vulnerable nations."

Muritala, however, noted that the allegation of unfair treatment levelled against the global north is not new.

He said:

"The fallout from COP29 highlights the deep structural and systemic issues in addressing the global climate crisis, particularly the inequitable burden placed on developing nations like Nigeria and others in the Global South. These countries, which contribute the least to climate change but are most affected by its impacts, must take bold, strategic steps to safeguard their future considering such failed global negotiations."

Negotiators work to resolve COP29 deadlock following G20 directive

Legit.ng had earlier reported that negotiators sought Tuesday, November 19, to break a deadlock at UN climate talks after G20 leaders backed the need for "trillions" of dollars for poorer countries but left key sticking points unresolved.

Ministers at the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan had been eagerly waiting for the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro to issue a declaration that might jump-start the stalled negotiations.

While the lack of a phrase calling for "transitioning away from fossil fuels" disappointed activists, the statement on climate finance was cautiously welcomed at the sports stadium hosting the talks.

