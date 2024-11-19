Dr. Robinson Onuh called the removal of two top officials a "face-saving act," insisting Mele Kyari and others are the real issues in the energy sector

Despite plans to prioritize local refineries, over ₦3 trillion worth of fuel imports in two months has sparked accusations of inconsistency and public trust betrayal.

The NNPCL clarified its stance on supporting local refining, not halting imports, but frustrations remain over idle refineries and rising fuel costs

The recent removal of Umar Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President (Upstream), from the NNPCL has been described as insufficient.

Dr. Robinson Onuh, Executive Director of Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria (ERAN), in a statement called it a "mere face-saving act."

Onuh insisted the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, along with key regulatory heads, remain the root of the sector's challenges.

"The likes of Mele Kyari, Farouk Ahmed, and Gbenga Komolafe are the real problems.

"These minor shake-ups are just a distraction from the real issues plaguing the sector," Onuh said.

Speaking further, Onuh noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) announcing plans to prioritize local refineries like Dangote’s and end fuel importation, the nation has witnessed a significant surge in petrol imports.

Recent data reveals over 2 billion liters of petrol, 500 million liters of diesel, and 17 million liters of jet fuel were imported between October 1 and November 11, costing nearly ₦3 trillion.

The energy expert, furthermore, criticized this development, labeling it a betrayal of public trust.

"This backtrack undermines confidence in the NNPCL's integrity and shows a lack of commitment to local refining," he said.

Public outcry over fuel importation

The ERAN statement condemned the NNPCL's inconsistency, citing Kyari’s previous announcement of halting fuel imports.

"Kyari promised Nigerians an end to importation and better days with locally refined products. Days later, we see this staggering rise in imports. What changed?" Onuh questioned.

The group also slammed the continued inoperability of the nation’s refineries, despite significant government investments.

"Trillions of naira have gone into these facilities, yet Nigerians are still grappling with adulterated and substandard fuel. Where is the accountability?"

NNPCL responds to criticism

In a statement by its spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, the NNPCL clarified Kyari's remarks, stating that the corporation had only emphasized prioritizing locally refined products rather than ending fuel imports outright, Vanguard reported.

The clarification has done little to quell the frustration of Nigerians grappling with fuel shortages and rising costs.

