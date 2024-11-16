The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has commenced registration for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, requiring a minimum deposit of N8.4 million

To accommodate farmers, an initial deposit of N4.5 million is allowed, with the remaining balance due after the harvest season

The agency urges all intending pilgrims to register promptly and follow the established guidelines

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has announced that intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage are required to pay a minimum deposit of N8.4 million by December 31, 2024.

This announcement was made as the agency commenced the registration process for the pilgrimage across all 23 local government areas of the state.

Kaduna State Opens Registration for 2025 Hajj Pilgrimage, Asks Intending Pilgrims to Deposit N8.4m

Source: Getty Images

Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this information during a radio programme.

He emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the registration guidelines by local government registration officers to ensure a smooth process for all participants.

Kaduna State Hajj pilgrimage 2025

To accommodate farmers, the agency has implemented a flexible payment plan.

"Farmers are required to pay an initial deposit of N4.5 million, with the remaining balance due after the harvest season and within the specified timeframe," Abdullahi explained.

This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on farmers, allowing them to fulfill their pilgrimage obligations without undue stress.

As the Hajj season approaches, the agency has urged all intending pilgrims to initiate the registration process promptly and adhere to the established guidelines.

This proactive step is expected to facilitate a well-organized pilgrimage experience for all participants.

FG subsidies 2024 Hajj pilgrimage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The N90 billion was approved to subsidise the sudden hike in the fare fee to the holy land.

Shettima disclosed this during the inaugural flight take-off at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Kebbi.

Source: Legit.ng