A six-month-old baby kidnapped over a month ago in Port Harcourt has been rescued by the Rivers State Police Command, leading to the arrest of six suspects

The main suspect, who sold the child for N3.6 million, was tracked down and apprehended in Uyo

The rescue operation uncovered a child trafficking syndicate and brought the child back to safety

A six-month-old baby, Lucky Sunday, who was kidnapped over a month ago by a co-tenant, has been rescued by the Rivers State Police Command.

The infant was abducted on September 29, 2024, from his parents’ residence on Anekelane Street in the Mile 2 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The main suspect, identified as Mr. Erica, fled to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, with the baby.

Following a month-long intensive manhunt, detectives from the Mile 1 Police Division successfully tracked down and arrested the suspect in Uyo, bringing him back to Port Harcourt.

During interrogation, Mr. Erica disclosed that he sold the baby for N3.6 million to an unidentified woman who subsequently took the child to Enugu State.

Anekan Sunday, the child’s father, confirmed the safe recovery of his son and the arrest of the suspects.

“Yes, I saw my baby yesterday (Sunday). But the police didn’t allow me to take him yet because they said they wanted to go to court.

“The suspect who took the baby and other people have been arrested. They are six in all and they are at the Mile 1 Police Division.”

Six-Month-Old Baby Found Safe

Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers State Police Command spokesperson and Superintendent of Police, verified the operation, stating that it involved the dismantling of a child trafficking syndicate.

“It is a case of child trafficking syndicate that our men busted. The man sold his biological son and also abducted another child who he sold for N3.6m to a lady.

“But the lady claimed she went to an orphanage to register the child for adoption in Enugu State. The child was abducted here in Port Harcourt and sold to her.

“The child has been rescued. The suspect and five others have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.”

