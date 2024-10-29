Suspended Alimosho LG Chairman Jelili Sulaimon has formally apologized to the Lagos State House of Assembly

In his letter to Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, Sulaimon acknowledged his actions could be seen as defiance and promised to show greater respect

Sulaimon also withdrew a lawsuit against the Assembly over his suspension, signaling his intent to mend relations

Alimohso, Lagos state - Jelili Sulaimon, the suspended chairman of Lagos State's Alimosho Local Government Area, has formally appealed to the Lagos State House of Assembly for forgiveness.

Sulaimon wrote directly to Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, expressing regret over actions he acknowledged may have disrespected the legislative House.

Suspended Alimosho chiar, Jelili Sulaimon sends apology to Lagos Assembly Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Legit.ng had reported that Sulaimon was supended for "non-compliance and unyielding conduct."

The Assembly suspended Sulaimon in late September over what they described as a defiant attitude towards legislative orders.

In his letter, Sulaimon recognized the seriousness of his actions, admitting that his decisions could have been perceived as disrespectful to the Assembly's leadership.

“I am writing to express my most sincere and heartfelt apology for any actions or inactions...that may have contributed to the recent misunderstanding between myself and the esteemed Lagos State House of Assembly under your leadership," Sulaimon stated.

Reflecting on his behavior, he promised to show "maximum respect" going forward and to establish a "more constructive and respectful relationship" with the Assembly.

Sulaimon withdraws legal suit against assembly

Notably, Sulaimon's letter was accompanied by an update from his legal team, informing the Assembly that he has withdrawn his lawsuit filed against them at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sulaimon’s legal battle sought to challenge the Assembly's authority in the suspension, a move now reversed as part of his efforts to restore relations.

“Any action or miscommunication that may have suggested otherwise was an unfortunate oversight on my part,” Sulaimon explained.

While the letter was read aloud on the House floor, legislators have yet to publicly deliberate on the matter or decide whether to reinstate Sulaimon.

The Assembly’s Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, confirmed that the next steps would be decided by the lawmakers.

