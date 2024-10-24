The House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accelerate the distribution of new Naira notes and phase out the old currency gradually before the December 31, 2024

In a motion led by Adam Victor Ogene, lawmakers highlighted the chaos and hardship caused by the currency change in 2023 and expressed concerns

The House also emphasised the need for the CBN to launch awareness programs to prepare Nigerians for the upcoming transition

Reps speak on naira withdrawal

This request was made in a resolution which followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Adam Victor Ogene (LP, Anambra).

The House also advised the CBN to launch awareness programs to inform Nigerians about the December 31, 2024, deadline and help them prepare for the transition.

While leading the motion, Ogene remembered the hardship, frustration, controversy, and chaotic situation caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) currency change in 2023.

This change affected the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 Naira notes, leading to litigations.

Additionally, the scarcity of new currency notes caused unbearable hardship nationwide due to the CBN's inability to supply sufficient new notes.

He said:

“Going by the Supreme Court’s subsequent ruling and order, the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes shall cease to be legal tender, medium of exchange for goods and services in Nigeria, and shall also cease to be in circulation as from January 1, 2025.”

He expressed concerns that the CBN has not initiated any awareness programs to inform Nigerians about the December 31, 2024 deadline.

He is worried that Nigerians will face more challenging situations than what happened in February 2023, when the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will no longer be legal tender and medium of exchange for goods and services starting January 1, 2025.

