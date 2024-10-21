The Ekiti State PDP is pushing for the expulsion of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, accusing him of anti-party activities

Fayose dismissed the expulsion threat, saying PDP caretaker chairman Dare Adeleke lacks the authority

PDP chairman Adeleke criticized Fayose for misleading the public, suggesting Fayose officially defect to the APC

The political landscape in Ekiti State has been stirred as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moves to expel former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the party accused him of anti-party activities over his public support of Governor Biodun Oyebanji's second-term bid, despite Oyebanji being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose dismisses expulsion threat

Reacting, Fayose, however, dismissed the expulsion threat, stating that Adeleke lacked the authority to remove him from the party, The Punch reported.

Speaking through his aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose brushed off the move, calling Adeleke’s actions "noise-making."

Fayose said:

"He [Adeleke] does not have the power to recommend my expulsion.

"His position as CTC chairman is being challenged in court. He can continue his noise, but we are not bothered. Let him go to Abuja and suspend Fayose."

Olayinka further taunted Adeleke, questioning his relevance in Ekiti politics.

"We will soon know who controls Ekiti politics. Will Adeleke, who lives in Ibadan, be the one to come to Ekiti to vote for PDP in 2026 and 2027?"

Adeleke slams Fayose’s endorsement of Oyebanji

Adeleke condemned Fayose’s actions, arguing that the former governor was misleading the public by supporting Oyebanji, who he claimed had failed the state in critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, and security, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"Fayose is trying to sweet-talk Governor Oyebanji for personal gain. He wants everything for himself, and his support for Oyebanji is just another attempt to get money from him."

Adeleke criticized Oyebanji's administration, noting:

"In the past two years, Ekiti has seen little progress. The roads are in disrepair, the health sector is suffering, and overall governance has stagnated."

Call for Fayose to officially defect

The PDP CTC chairman called on Fayose to make an official defection to the APC if he continues to align with the opposition.

"Rather than misleading people, Fayose should take the bold step of defecting. "Our focus remains on strengthening Ekiti PDP, and Fayose’s actions only serve to weaken the party."

Adeleke concluded by calling on PDP members to remain steadfast and united as they work towards rebuilding the party for future elections.

"Together, we can create a stronger PDP that serves Ekiti with integrity and purpose," he said.

Fayose slammed over comment on PDP internal wrangllings

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has been criticized by a top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, for his remarks on the party’s internal wrangling.

Fayose recently declared that it would take "a miracle" to save the PDP, but his comments have been met with harsh criticism from within the party.

