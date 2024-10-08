In a decisive ruling, an Ikeja court sentenced head-teacher Benjamin Ogba to two life terms for defiling two seven-year-old girls

Justice Abiola Soladoye condemned Ogba as a “serial paed'ophile” and praised the survivors for their courage in testifying

The Lagos judge emphasized the critical need for parents to report sexual abuse cases to authorities

In a landmark ruling on Tuesday, the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced Benjamin Ogba, a head-teacher, to two life sentences for the defilement of two seven-year-old girls.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, presiding over the case, declared that the prosecution had irrefutably proven its case, leading to the conviction.

Justice Soladoye condemned the defence's testimonies, describing them as deceitful and unreliable.

"The defendant and his fellow defence witnesses were not truthful and credible in their testimonies. Their testimonies were a pack of lies and fell asunder like a pack of cards," she stated. She further denounced Ogba as a "serial pae'dophile" whose actions were a disgrace to his profession.

In her ruling, Justice Soladoye expressed her dismay at Ogba's betrayal of his role as an educator. "This serial paed'ophile, a headteacher, who is expected to teach his students morals, stooped so low and defiled the underage girls, what a shame! This irresponsible and randy teacher who teaches his students nonsense, should be locked away," she declared.

Head-teacher receives dual life sentences for sexual abuse

The judge commended the bravery of the two survivors for testifying against their abuser and emphasized the importance of reporting sexual abuse. "Sexual abuse of any sort must be reported and not swept under the carpet," she urged. She also called on parents to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting such cases to the authorities.

Justice Soladoye highlighted the need for continuous education and awareness to combat sexual abuse. "Continuous education and awareness of this issue of sexual menace must be at the forefront of all stakeholders in the administration of justice so as to advocate for the rights of young children," she said.

The court sentenced Ogba to life imprisonment on each count of defilement, with the sentences to run concurrently. His name will also be registered in the Lagos State sex offences register.

The prosecution, led by State Counsel Olusola Soneye, presented three witnesses, while the defence called four.

The court heard that Ogba committed the offences in April and May 2019 at Shalom Private School in Lagos.

One of the victims reported the abuse to her mother, leading to the case being brought to the authorities. The offences contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Sarkin Fulani, 2 others sentenced to life imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Kwara high court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday, November 30, sentenced Usman Ado, the Sarkin Fulani of the state, and two others to life imprisonment.

Legit.ng reports that kidnapping-for-ransom has become one of Nigeria’s main security challenges.

