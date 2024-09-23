The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Youth Province 1, has introduced a free transportation service for commuters in Lagos and Ogun States

The initiative includes buses departing from Mowe, Ibafo, Berger, and Festac, heading toward major business districts like CMS, Victoria Island, among other

The initiative, led by Pastor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye, aims to help citizens save money during tough economic times

In response to the rising inflation and economic challenges in Nigeria, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Youth Province 1, has launched a free bus service aimed at easing transportation costs for commuters in Lagos and Ogun States.

On Monday, RCCG Youth Province 1 announced the introduction of this free transportation service as a direct response to the country's soaring inflation rates.

The initiative is designed not only to alleviate the financial burden on daily commuters but also to provide spiritual care and guidance during these challenging times.

In a statement released by the church, it was detailed that eight buses will depart daily from Car Park C, near Redemption City, Mowe, Ibafo, and Berger, heading toward CMS and other major business districts.

Additionally, two buses will depart from Festac and Apple Junction, in front of RCCG Joseph’s Palace, for commuters travelling to Victoria Island, Lekki, and surrounding areas.

Convenient schedules for busy workers

The bus service is scheduled to start early each morning to cater to the needs of Lagos’s hardworking citizens.

The Mowe-Berger routes will begin at 5:30 am, while the Festac routes will start at 6:00 am.

The same buses will return commuters to the mainland starting at 6:00 pm each evening, covering the same and additional drop-off locations.

The buses will serve key routes including Mowe, Ibafo, Berger, CMS, Festac, RCCG Joseph’s Palace, Apple Junction, Victoria Island, and Lekki.

RCCG speaks on the initiative

The initiative is powered by RCCG Youth Province 1 under the leadership of Pastor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Titilope Adeboye.

They are supported by Pastor Martins and Pastor Mrs. Omolara Olusakin, in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Pastor Abiodun and Pastor Mrs. Tolu Famojuro, in charge of Administration.

Pastor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye emphasized that the free bus service will run for five days, with the dual aim of helping citizens save money and offering spiritual support.

