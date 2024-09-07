Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has appointed 344 new aides as Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to boost governance and service delivery

The appointments cover all 18 Local Government Areas, 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and 203 Wards in the state

Governor Aiyedatiwa has urged the new appointees to utilize their experience and dedicate themselves to serving the people of Ondo State

Akure, Ondo state - Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has appointed 344 new aides as Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

This move, as detailed in a statement by Chief Press Secretary Ebenezer Adeniran, is part of ongoing efforts to improve governance and service delivery within the state.

The appointments, which span across the 18 Local Government Areas, 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and 203 Wards, are aimed at strengthening local administration and outreach, as reported by The Nation.

In his statement, Governor Aiyedatiwa encouraged the new appointees to leverage their experience and commit fully to serving the people of Ondo State.

Nigeria react to move by Ondo state gov

Reacting to this development, Nigerians took their social media X handle to express their opinion over the move by the Ondo state governor.

@MichaelOyewole_ said:

"Over 400 SSAs and SAs without portfolios were appointed in a single day by @LuckyAiyedatiwa. A state without a single infrastructural development, instead of cutting the cost of governance, Lucky keeps spending unnecessary money on SSAs and SAs. May God take back this state from APC."

@omotee052 said:

"Aides for? I wonder what will come out of this man's administration."

@olakunle_don said:

"Strategy to win election. I wonder what these people we call our leaders are doing?"

Tinubu makes 13 fresh appointments

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed a new board for the Bank of Industry Limited, comprising 13 distinguished individuals with expertise in finance, industry, and public service.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu's spokesperson, announced the development in a statement on Monday, September 2.

Some of the appointees are: Chairman: Mansur Muhtar, OFR Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer: Olasupo Olusi, Large Enterprises: Ifeoma Uz'Okpala - Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises: Shekarau Omar - Corporate Services: Usen Effiong - Public Sector & Intervention Programmes: Mabel Ndagi - Corporate Finance & Risk Management: Rotimi Akinde, among others.

