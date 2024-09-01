The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) announced on Sunday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 21 chairmanship positions

Kebbi state - The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) announced on Sunday, September 1, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all seats in Saturday’s local council elections in the state.

KESIEC: APC secured all 21 chairmanship positions, others

Aliyu Mera, KESIEC Chairman, revealed in Birnin Kebbi that APC secured all 21 chairmanship positions and 225 ward councillor seats.

He noted that 17 political parties participated in the elections, including APC, NNPP, LP, AAC, Boot Party, AP, and SDP, as reported by Daily Nigerian.

Mera confirmed that the commission ratified and accepted the chairmanship results as reported by the returning officers from each local government area and the councillorship results from the electoral wards.

Kebbi LGA polls were peaceful, says KESIEC

He praised the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections and extended thanks to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their support, PM News reported.

However, the PDP had boycotted the elections, accusing the KESIEC leadership of bias.

Furthermore, they claimed that the commission’s members were affiliated with APC and would not ensure fairness to opposition parties.

