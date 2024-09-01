The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of Labor Day

The U.S. diplomatic presence in Nigeria dates back to 1960, playing a significant role in supporting Nigeria's development and fostering bilateral relations

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

This annual holiday, celebrated on the first Monday of September, honours the contributions and achievements of American workers and the labour movement.

It is a day dedicated to recognising the social and economic achievements of the American workforce.

The U.S. diplomatic presence in Nigeria has a storied history, dating back to Nigeria's independence from the United Kingdom on October 1, 1960.

On that same day, the United States established its embassy in Lagos, marking the beginning of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Over the decades, the U.S. has played a significant role in supporting Nigeria's development through various initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, promoting human rights, and fostering economic growth.

In 1999, following Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule, the U.S.-Nigerian relationship saw substantial improvement.

The establishment of the U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission in 2010 further solidified this partnership, focusing on key areas such as good governance, regional security, and economic cooperation. The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, which became the capital in 1991, and the Consulate General in Lagos continue to be pivotal in fostering bilateral relations.

