LIVE Updates: NLC President Ajaero’s Appearance At Police Headquarters, Details Here
FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), will be at the police headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 29.
Earlier in August, Ajaero was invited by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for an “interview” on charges connected to “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime”.
NLC vs police: Femi Falana joins Ajaero
Ajaero was accompanied by Femi Falana (SAN), a foremost human rights lawyer, as he left the Labour House to honour the police invitation for questioning over alleged terrorism financing, in Abuja, on Thursday morning, August 29.
NLC, affiliate unions gather at Labour House
The NLC and its affiliate unions have gathered at the Labour House, Abuja, to accompany Ajaero to the NPF headquarters.
Organisation of African Trade Union Unit stands with Ajaero
The Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) said it stands in "strong solidarity" with the NLC and Ajaero.
The OATUU described the police's recent invasion of the NLC headquarters as a violation of trade union rights and international labour standards.
NLC vs Nigerian police: Adeyanju to represent Ajaero
Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer and human rights activist, on Thursday morning, August 29, disclosed that he will be providing legal support for Ajaero.
Adeyanju wrote on his verified Facebook page:
"At the Lagos airport, now returning to Abuja. Painful I won’t be at the swearing-in ceremony of our new NBA President but I’m one of the lawyers representing NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero to the police today (Thursday, August 29, 2024).
"Calling on all patriotic lawyers to join us at Labour House by 9:30 am."
