FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), will be at the police headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 29.

Earlier in August, Ajaero was invited by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for an “interview” on charges connected to “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime”.

