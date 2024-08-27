Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, emphasized the need for Nigeria to move past political infighting

The World trade Organisation Director General also urged Nigerians to focus on collective efforts rather than blame games

Okonjo-Iweala compared Nigeria to nations like South Korea, Peru, and India, noting how these countries have surpassed Nigeria in economic growth due to their consistent policies

Lagos state - The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emphasized the critical need for Nigeria to overcome political infighting and the inconsistent policies that have stalled the country's progress since independence.

She argued that advancing the nation requires collective action rather than engaging in blame games.

Okonjo-Iweala made these remarks on Sunday during the Nigerian Bar Association Annual Conference at Eko Hotel in Lagos, where she delivered a keynote address titled "A New Social Contract for Nigeria's Future."

She said:

“Nigeria today is not where it should be, and our country has not progressed as it should have.

That is why, more than 60 years after independence, we are still discussing nation-building."

Okonjo-Iweala: Unity, not blame games will tackle Nigeria's problems

As reported by The Punch, proffering possible solutions for Nigeria's many challenges, Okojo-Iweala said:

"But we must shift our focus from blame games to concrete actions that tackle present and emerging challenges.”

Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria not alone in economic hardship

While acknowledging that Nigerians are not the only ones facing economic challenges, she stated,

"It’s not about placing blame or dwelling on regret, but rather about focusing on moving our country forward and advancing its interests. We are experiencing tough times, both here in Nigeria and globally."

Okonjo-Iweala drew comparisons between Nigeria and other nations, noting how countries like South Korea, Peru, and India have surpassed Nigeria in economic growth and development as reported by Leadership.

She pointed out that those countries achieved great heights despite beginning from similar positions decades ago.

Nigeria also affected by policy inconsistency, Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala further stated that Nigeria’s inability to sustain growth was largely due to a lack of policy consistency and political will.

She highlighted South Korea's swift industrialization and Peru's economic resilience as examples of what Nigeria could accomplish with consistent and effective policies.

