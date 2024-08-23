The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has detained three interim Local Government Chairmen over an alleged N660 million water contract fraud

Kano state - Three interim Local Government Chairmen have been detained by the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) in connection with an alleged N660 million water contract fraud.

Musa Garba Kwankwaso, nephew of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, was also detained but later released on bail on Thursday around 9 PM.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources report that he has been instructed to return to the commission's office on Monday, August 19.

3 LGA officials, 19 others under investigation

The three local government officials under investigation—Abdulaziz Sulaiman of Kiru Local Government Area, Basiru Abubakar of Bebeji Local Government Area, and Gambo Isa, the caretaker Chairman of Garko Local Government Area—have reportedly admitted to diverting funds into their private accounts.

In addition, 19 other individuals, including treasurers, Heads of Departments for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), and senior officials from various Local Government Areas, are also in custody and undergoing interrogation.

Among those detained are Nura Uba Sani, Muhammad Sani, Usman Ibrahim Sani, Usman Yusha’u, Muhammad A Shehu, Ismail Yusuf, Muhammad Jamilu, Sani Kabiru Akilu Kawo, Nasir Adamu, and others. They are accused of transferring funds to personal accounts and, in some cases, making cash withdrawals.

PCACC recovers part of embezzled funds

Some of the misappropriated funds have already been recovered, and investigations continue with efforts to retrieve more.

The three chairmen have been granted bail but have yet to meet the conditions as of the time of this report, The Leadership reported.

It is expected that they will be granted administrative bail once these conditions are fulfilled.

N600 million fraud part of 1.1bn for 44 LGAs

The alleged N660 million fraud is part of the N1.1 billion allocated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the 44 local governments to address water and medical supply issues.

The approval covered projects scheduled for August, September, and October 2024, with each local government receiving N25 million per month.

