The federal government has announced plans to save at least ₦10 billion ahead of Nigeria's participation in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, COP29

As part of the cost-cutting measures, Nigeria will eliminate expenses for a showcase pavilion

In addition to reducing spending, the government will enhance transparency at COP29 by launching a webpage

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced cost-cutting measures aimed at saving at least ₦10 billion ahead of Nigeria’s participation in the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, scheduled for November in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Ajuri Ngelale, Nigeria’s special envoy on Climate Change and special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement, on Wednesday, August 21.

He pointed out that these measures include eliminating the expenses for a showcase pavilion, which cost Nigeria around $500,000 at the 2023 COP28 in Dubai, Leadership reported.

Cost slash for COP29 move to cut cost of governance

He noted that Tinubu would continue to focus on reducing unnecessary government spending, further lowering the cost of governance.

Ngelale emphasised that the nation will spend ₦10 billion less on this year’s climate summit compared to previous years, Vanguard reported.

Additionally, he added that plans are in place to enhance transparency and accountability at COP29 by launching a webpage where Nigerians can access detailed information on expenditures.

