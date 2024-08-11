Former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed what Nigerian churches must do if the country must rise again

Osinbajo said Nigerian pastors must shift their focus from the prosperity message to meaningful and impactful messages from the pulpit

The professor of law said the church must return to preaching the gospel to promote peace, unity, and the holistic development of society

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said Nigeria will rise again only if Nigeria churches shift their focus from preaching prosperity to promoting holistic development of our society.

Osinbajo said churches in Nigeria have neglected the true calling of the gospel for too long.

Osinbajo urged Nigerian churches to shift their focus from preaching prosperity to community development Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

He stated this at the 68th Anniversary and 58th Annual Convention of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“For too long, our churches have been caught up in the pursuit of personal prosperity and material wealth, neglecting the true calling of the gospel to promote peace, unity, and the holistic development of our society.”

The law professor said the church must return to “preaching the values of hard work, compassion, and service to the community.”

He added that the lavish lifestyles among some religious leaders have alienated many Nigerians, particularly the youths. Osinbajo said young Nigerians are seeking more meaningful and impactful messages from the pulpit.

Osinbajo said it is only through preaching the real gospel that Nigerians can become agents of positive change.

“If we truly want to see Nigeria rise again and fulfill its immense potential, the church must return to its roots, preaching the values of hard work, compassion, and service to the community.

“It is only through this shift in focus that we can inspire our people to become agents of positive change, rather than mere consumers of the prosperity gospel.”

Osinbajo gets new International appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osinbajo was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A)

The appointment would be the second of its kind since Osinbajo left the office of the vice presidency on May 29.

Osinbajo was the vice president in the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2019.

Source: Legit.ng