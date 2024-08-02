Hunger Protests: Police Share Water to Demonstrators in Lagos, Video, Photos Emerge
- Police officers in Lagos were seen distributing water to protesters amid ongoing demonstrations
- The protest, which began on August 1, 2024, and is set to last for 10 days, was initially aimed at addressing issues of hardship and governance
- The protest has faced allegations of being hijacked, with growing concerns about shifting goals and escalating tensions
In a recent development amid ongoing protests in Lagos, police officers distributed water to demonstrators.
The gesture came amid the ongoing hardship protest which started on Thursday, August 1, and is scheduled to last for 10 days.
The protest intended to address issues of hardship and governance, however, the protest has faced allegations of being hijacked, with concerns over shifting goals and escalating tensions.
The video of the scene was shared on X.
See the video here:
See the pictures below:
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
