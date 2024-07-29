The Energy Transparency Initiative (ETI) has repudiated a statement by individuals posing as its representatives who criticized Hon. Philip Agbese

ETI supports Agbese’s claims about attempts by NNPCL and NMDPRA to undermine Dangote Refinery

ETI also called for the resignation of NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed and has taken legal action against the impostors

The Energy Transparency Initiative (ETI) has disputed a statement made by individuals posing as its representatives, which criticized Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Federal House of Representatives.

In a joint statement, the group's President and Secretary, Francis Nedu and Ismaila Bello, clarified that these individuals had been expelled long ago due to fraudulent activities and other violations that contradicted the group's mission.

"We are appalled and disheartened that these individuals persist in impersonating ETI and issuing statements that misrepresent our values and mission," the statement declared.

"Their actions clearly aim to blackmail and extort money from unsuspecting parties, and we denounce their behavior in the strongest possible terms.

"ETI's leadership is aware that certain government agencies have disbursed up to $500,000 to these impostors to blackmail Hon. Philip Agbese and other National Assembly members advocating for reforms in the oil and gas sector."

ETI backs Agbese's allegations against NNPCL

The statement affirmed support for Hon. Agbese's assertions regarding deliberate attempts by the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to undermine Dangote Refinery.

The group praised Agbese for his outstanding leadership and bravery in "revealing the truth" and commended his efforts to defend Nigerian entrepreneurs and promote local businesses, Daily Times reported.

“Agbese’s commitment to public service and his adherence to fairness and transparency are truly commendable,” the statement continued.

“He has proven himself to be a genuine advocate for the people, earning widespread respect and admiration. We fully support him and stand with him in this issue.

“The NNPCL and NMDPRA have exhibited evident favoritism towards International Oil Companies (IOCs) and have persistently hindered the progress of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“Their actions undermine the nation’s interests and detract from the government’s efforts to support local businesses.”

The ETI has, therefore, backed the House of Representatives’ demand for the resignation of NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed.

Additionally, ETI has initiated legal proceedings against the impostors and engaged law enforcement agencies to ensure they face justice, Daily Trust reported.

“We’re our enemy”: ACF speaks on Dangote Refinery saga

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has broken its silence on the ongoing challenges facing the Dangote Refinery, attributing the issues to internal discord and political manoeuvring within the country.

The ACF, through its spokesperson, Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur, said this while speaking to Legit.ng over the issue on Saturday, July 27, in Abuja.

