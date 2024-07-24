Since its debut in 2017, Access Bank, a financial institution, has disbursed N740 billion to 18 million borrowers of digital loans

According to the bank, the program's goal was to give both consumers and business owners financial support

New features are available with the digital lending services, like a 12-month payback time instead of a 30-day one

Nigeria's financial institution, Access Bank, has disbursed N740 billion to 18 million digital loan borrowers since the launch of its digital lending services in 2017.

New features, such an extended payback time from 30 days to 12 months, were provided byAccessBank digital lending businesses.

Daily Trust reported that during the relaunch of QuickBucks Loan, the bank's digital lending service, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head of Consumer Banking, revealed that the program's goal was to offer financial support to both individuals and company owners.

She said,

“Since 2017 when we issued our first digital PayDay Loan, we have granted 18 million digital loans worth over 740bn, where customers can access up to 10m instantly.

“Nigerians need the financial support that our digital loans offer more than ever, whether it’s the market woman who needs to replenish her inventory or the young couple who needs some extra funds to pay for their children’s education; everyone can benefit from some assistance.”

The digital lending services offered new features, such as extending the payback period from 30 days to 12 months and offering interest rates ranging from 5 to 14 percent, according to Efe Obaigbena, the bank's Team Lead for Digital Banking Business Development.

She emphasized that the loan application was created using a lending algorithm that shielded the bank from risk by supplying a behavioral spending pattern of the lenders.

She further said,

“And as a responsible lender, we make sure that our customers do not get into debt trouble, which is why we cap our loans at a certain percentage of salary or account transactions. Customers must also have good credit records across all financial institutions to be eligible for our loans.”

