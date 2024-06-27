Prudence Daniel-Obia, a Nigerian woman living in the UK, tragically died in her sleep on June 21, 2024

The Nigerian community in the UK expressed deep sorrow over her passing on their social media X handle

The community is seeking donations to cover burial expenses and provide relief to Prudence's distraught husband and aged parents

A Nigerian woman, Prudence Daniel-Obia, living in the United Kingdom died in her sleep on June 21, 2024, just three days after her 36th birthday.

The tragedy occurred when she was expecting triplets.

UK-based Nigerian, Daniel-Oba dies Photo credit: @NIUKCommunity

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian community in the UK expressed their sorrow and grief over the loss of Prudence in a post on its social media X handle, @NIUKCommunity on Thursday, June 27.

The community stated:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Nigerian in the UK who tragically died on Friday, the 21st of June, 2024. We’re raising funds in memory of Prudence Daniel-Obia.

"Late last year, she got pregnant with her first child. Excited about her new immigration status, Prudence looked forward to becoming a new mum and starting a family with her husband."

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, on Friday, the 21st of June 2024, just three days after her 36th birthday, Prudence went to bed and did not wake up.

The community added:

"She died, together with her unborn babies (she was expecting triplets), leaving behind her distraught husband and aged parents."

In the wake of this devastating loss, the Nigerian community in the is reaching out for support.

The community said:

“Please consider donating to help the family cover the burial expenses and provide some relief to her grieving family.

“Your contribution, no matter the size, can make a significant difference during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness and generosity."

