Jos, Plateau- The sacrificial ram belonging to Imam Abdulkadir, the Chief Imam of the Mista Ali community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, has mysteriously vanished from its enclosure.

The theft occurred on the eve of Eid-el-Kabir during a heavy downpour on Saturday, June 15, night.

Malam Haruna Yaqub, another Imam in the community, revealed this incident during his sermon after the two Raka’at prayers, The Nation reported.

Yaqub condemned the act, calling it unfortunate and wicked on the part of the thief who stole the sacrificial ram.

He said:

"The ram that our Chief Imam bought specifically for sacrifice was stolen during the night.

"We are truly shocked and perplexed by this incident. We were astonished to hear this news.

"This shows a lack of fear of God among some people. It's frightening to think that individuals have stooped so low as to steal a ram meant for a religious activity."

Yaqub urged the community to be God-fearing and refrain from stealing or criminal activities, emphasizing that everyone would be held accountable for their actions in this life and the afterlife.

Eid-el-Kabir: 2 men steal rams in Abuja few days to Sallah

In a related development, two men have been arrested while attempting to sell two rams they allegedly stole at the Gwagwalada Cattle Market in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that the suspects allegedly stole the rams from the residence of Alhaji Rabiu Usman, who had purchased them for Eid el-Kabir in Unguwar Dodo, a metropolis within the council, on Wednesday, June 13.

Usman reported that vigilantes were notified, and they arrived to take the suspects into custody.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident.

