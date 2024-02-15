Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The auditor-general of the federation, Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira, has reportedly ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explain the depletion of the foreign reserves between 2019 and 2020.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said over $8 billion [$8,973,684,257.95] was withdrawn from Nigeria's foreign reserves between 30th June 2019 and 30th June 2020 but without "cogent reason."

SERAP says $8b was withdrawn from the foreign reserves between 30th June 2019 and 30th June 2020 Photo credit: Central bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The advocacy group stated this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SERAPNigeria, on Thursday, February 15.

