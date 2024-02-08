An emerging report has confirmed a plot to implicate lawmakers in the N100 billion Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project

This was on the heels of the letter sent to the finance minister requesting details of the gas project

The Senate has stated that Senator Jarigbe's letter to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, contained no indication or intention to jeopardise the PCNG for any reason

FCT, Abuja - The Gas Senate Committee has expressed concern about an apparent scheme by certain members of the Presidential Committee on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to pressure and threaten them into halting their investigation into the contentious allocation and distribution of over N100 billion from the government's gas development fund.

In response, the committee has affirmed its commitment to collaborating smoothly with Finance Minister Mr Wale Edu and the PCNG to fulfil President Bola Tinubu's commendable vision of advancing the nation's gas sector as an alternative energy source.

In a statement released to journalists, the committee rejected an absurd online media report citing Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, the committee's chairman, stating he would dismantle the PCNG implementation committee and not seek funds from them.

The committee clarified that Senator Jarigbe's letter to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, dated January 9, did not include any mention or threat to undermine the PCNG for any cause.

Senate vows to continue probe

The Senate emphasises its duty to oversee government agencies' spending on projects. They warn against indifference to fund allocation.

The committee highlights a breach of procurement laws if PCNG disburses funds without National Assembly approval.

While acknowledging the President's good intentions, they stress the need for tangible results to alleviate Nigerians' suffering.

The committee wrote a letter to the minister requesting information on how more than N100 billion from the CNG fund was awarded and distributed.

