Again, Reno Omokri has continued comparing the present administration and the immediate past.

Omokri, in a lengthy social media post, rolled out 12 reasons President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was better than Muhammadu Buhari.

He highlighted progress in economic growth, the stock market, anti-corruption measures, passport issuance, cryptocurrency, and other aspects of the economy.

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has once more entered the discussion, comparing President Bola Tinubu with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

In his customary manner, the candid writer and political commentator expressed his viewpoint on social media, enumerating 12 significant factors favouring Tinubu over Buhari.

Reno Omokri highlighted comparison in highlighting economic growth, stock market, anti-corruption measures, passport issuance, cryptocurrency etc. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng has meticulously presented these reasons.

Economic Growth

1. Omokri pointed out that Nigeria experienced its initial economic downturn in two decades, three months after Buhari assumed office, followed by another recession in 2020.

However, Omokori credited Standard and Poor's, Fitch, and Moody's, globally recognised rating agencies, which confirmed economic growth in the first half of Tinubu's tenure.

Stock market performance

2. Omokori also noted that under Buhari, the NGX suffered a net loss, unlike in Tinubu's administration, the NGX has witnessed a net gain.

He stated that on January 5, 2004, the NGX crossed over 80,000 points for the first time ever, according to the London Stock Exchange Group.

Exchange rate

3. The public affairs analyst also stated that there were multiple exchange rates for the Naira under Buhari, and the Central Bank of Nigeria was spending $1.5 billion a month to defend the Naira artificially.

He noted that under Tinubu, the Naira is being floated, and the official exchange rates have been unified.

Anti-corruption

4. Omokri said under Buhari, ministers suspected of corruption were protected While in Tinubu's administration so far, they are suspended and investigated.

5. He said Buhari's administration allowed the NSIP to be a conduit for corruption while Tinubu staged a total clampdown on the system.

Immigration reform

6. He also differentiated the Nigerian Immigration system under Buhari and under Tinubu, noting that Nigerians could not get passports under the former, as the Nigerian Immigration Service complained of a 'booklet shortage'.

He said Tinubu's administration has successfully addressed this issue in less than a year, and Nigerians now get their passport in a week or less in many cases.

Cryptocurrency policies

7. On the issue of crypto, Omokri said:

"The Buhari regime banned cryptocurrency, shutting Nigerians out of that $1.8 trillion industry.

"The Tinubu government has lifted that ban, and hundreds of thousands of young savvy Nigerians are now earning money trading cryptos instead of engaging in yahoo."

Border management

8. He stated that the Buhari administration ordered the closure of borders, severely damaging the manufacturing sector because finished goods from Nigeria could not reach neighbouring nations.

He said:

"The border closure was responsible for Nigeria's inflation entering the double digits, from the single-digit Buhari inherited from Jonathan.

"The Tinubu administration is finding ways around this issue."

Availability of Fuel

9. On the issue of fuel scarcity, Omokri said:

"Under Buhari, fuel scarcity was periodic, episodic, and endemic. Under Tinubu, the availability of fuel has improved dramatically, with the President fulfilling his promise on the Port Harcourt Refinery and acting as a catalyst for the Dangote Refinery to come onstream, as testified by Mr Dangote himself."

Accountability for military action

10. He further stated that on December 12, 2016, soldiers under Buhari invaded Zaria and killed 248 Shiite men, women, children and infants.

Omokri said not a single person has been arrested, tried, or convicted for that massacre.

Contrastingly, he said under Tinubu, soldiers who tortured a civilian in Rivers have been arrested and are facing trial.

11. Similarly, he said under Buhari, a lowly police officer refused to obey the lawful and constitutional order of the Governor of Lagos when he instructed him to ask his men to leave residents of Magodo, where they had laid a siege.

He said:

"Nothing was done to him. Under Tinubu, that same Governor arrested a soldier driving against traffic, and when another soldier made a viral video blasting him, he too was arrested."

12. Omokri noted that in Buhari's tenure, bandits took over the Abuja-Kaduna highway, attacked the Kaduna Airport with an armada of motorcycles, infiltrated the NDA, killing soldiers, as well as bombed the Kaduna-Abuja train.

In contrast, he said Nigerians can travel by road, rail and air between Abuja and Kaduna in relative peace.

He said:

"When Buhari became President, Nigeria was a medium-income country, and Buhari was broke. When Buhari handed over to Tinubu, there had been a change of destiny. Nigeria was broke, and Buhari was a medium-ranking wealthy man, with his former recharge card-selling nephew, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf, now a private jet-flying billionaire.

"Obviously, those, like Sabiu Yusuf and other cabal members, who benefitted from corruption, are fighting back."

