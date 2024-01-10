Due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the primary focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens, Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), announced a change in pilgrimage destinations.

In an interaction with pressmen in Abuja, he said instead of visiting Israel and Jordan, the pilgrimage will now include Biblical sites in Rome and Greece.

A Nigerian Christian pilgrim wipes holy water over his head as he visits the Greek Orthodox church of Mary's Well on December 17, 2002. Photo Credit: David Silverman

Source: Getty Images

Reverend Pam emphasised that the decision to suspend the Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan in December 2023 was solely based on concerns for the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

The new pilgrimage is scheduled to take place at the end of January, prioritising the well-being of the participants.

He highlighted that it took a considerable amount of time for the NCPC under his leadership to start considering visits to significant Biblical sites in Jordan, a predominantly Muslim country.

He mentioned that due to the prolonged Israel/Hamas conflict that commenced on October 7, 2023, his teams were able to thoroughly analyze previous research on Biblical sites in Greece and Rome.

During this period, he led teams to assess accommodation facilities and existing Biblical sites, among other responsibilities.

He said:

“I have led NCPC teams to inspect holy sites across Greece and Rome, we have discussed extensively with government and local authorities and security, accommodation and good hospitality is assured as the very first batch of Nigerian Christian pilgrims visit these places to connect physically with New Testament locations of the gospel and do spiritual exercises including meditation and prayers for our dear nation."

The NCPC has announced a revised pilgrimage cost of N3 million, covering expenses such as return flight tickets, hotel accommodation, three meals per day, and tours of holy sites in executive luxury buses for six nights and seven days.

He said this cost does not include allowances for pilgrims, and state and private pilgrims must make payments by the end of January 2024.

Reverend Yakubu Pam highlights that the new pilgrimage sites will include locations where Apostle Paul, also known as Saint Paul, fervently spread the teachings of Jesus Christ, converting polytheists and idol worshippers through extensive physical journeys.

Source: Legit.ng