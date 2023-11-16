The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Nigeria has said that travellers recently deported at the point of entry did not meet the entry conditions and requirements of their country

A statement by the embassy addressed why passengers were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations

Saudi said they submitted incorrect information to obtain categories of visas they did not qualify for

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 15, addressed media reports about the deportation of 264 Nigerians upon entry into the Asian country.

Saudi stated that it was not targeting Nigerians.

Saudi Arabia has spoken on the mass cancellation of Nigerians’ visas at entry point. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that on Monday, November 12, Saudi Arabian authorities cancelled the visas of all the 264 passengers who were airlifted to Jeddah from Lagos and Kano on Sunday, November 12, by private Nigerian airline, Air Peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The country had asked the airline to return all 264 passengers to the West African country but later allowed 87 passengers to remain.

Legit.ng writes on the key takeaways from the Arab nation's statement.

1) Nigerian passengers submitted incorrect information

According to the statement from the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Abuja, the deported Nigerians tendered incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that does not apply to them.

Saudi said:

“The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and Social Media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

“The passengers who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.”

2) Travel advice: 'Review documents carefully'

The Saudi Embassy asked travellers to carefully review the travel requirements it outlined on its website before embarking on a trip to the country.

Their statement said:

“The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors.”

3) Arrival procedures not limited to Nigerians

Saudi authorities stated that the arrival procedures at their airports are not limited to Nigerian citizens.

It advised:

“All passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior to departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

"This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”

Saudi cancels visa of Nigerian passengers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Air Peace, on arrival in Jeddah from Kano state.

Saudi Arabia insisted that the airline should return them to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng