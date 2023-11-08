A young man has left a car dealer in distress as he fled with a Toyota Camry 2014 model Spyder

Legit.ng gathered that the customer walked up to a car shop in Ijebu, met with the dealer, and told him he was interested in buying but fled with the car during test driving

The most shocking part of the incident, according to the car dealer, was that the customer sent him a fake alert of N6.2million

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Olatubosun Gafar, a car dealer in Nigeria, has been left with a shocker.

Photo of the stolen car as shared by the car owner, Olatubosun Gafar. Photo credit: Olatubosun Gafar

The car dealer narrated how his car was stolen and how he fell victim to a fake scam alert

Mr Gafar is currently wallowing in pain after a customer, identified simply as Segun Opeyemi, sent him a fake alert of N6.2m and absconded with one of his cars in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

As reported by The Punch, the customer, Opeyemi walked into Gafar’s office last Wednesday, November 1, and expressed interest in purchasing the car, a Toyota Camry 2014 model Spyder.

Gafar disclosed that to his surprise, Opeyemi returned on Thursday morning, November 2, made payment for the car, and sent the receipt to him on WhatsApp messenger.

However, Gafar explained further that Opeyemi after payment for the car, also collected N50,000 from him, and told him he would return in 10 minutes for the receipt and number plate, so he (Gafar) alighted and Opeyemi zoomed off: but has not been seen since.

