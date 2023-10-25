Ground rent defaulters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) might risk losing their lands, according to the minister, Nyesom Wike

Wike has threatened that anyone whose grace elapses must be answerable to the FCT authorities

He, however, reiterated his commitment to the completion of abandoned projects of the previous administration

FCT, Abuja - The FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to individuals who have not paid their ground rent in Abuja, urging them to settle their outstanding dues promptly.

He also emphasized that if they fail to do so within the given grace period, he will take concrete action by reclaiming the land plots from the defaulters.

Nyesom Wike assumed office as FCT minister on August 21, becoming the first Southerner since Nigeria adopted democracy in 1999. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

Wike reiterated this message on Tuesday, October 24, during a meeting in Abuja with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) President Chris Isiguzo.

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike said:

“Abandonment of projects as far as the FCT is concerned is a thing of the past. This would not have been possible without the president exiting us from the TSA. As I speak to you, I can tell you how much we have been able to save from the IGR. There will be continuous funding of FCTA projects.”

Wike vows to step on toes

Addressing those who might view his warnings as mere bravado, Wike stated that significant consequences would follow once the payment deadline passes.

He said:

“Some people are saying what we are doing is ‘initial gragra’, but I want to say that at the end of the day, something will happen. We will step on toes because you cannot have governance without stepping on toes."

During the meeting with NUJ leadership, Wike expressed his commitment to ending the problem of abandoned projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Earlier, Isiguzo had sought the minister's support for establishing a Media Village and the upcoming national media conference.

Fear as defaulters of income tax in FCT risk 3-year jail term under Wike

In a separate update, Wike has issued a new set of instructions to financial institutions operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister has directed banks and government agencies in the city to cease offering services to clients who do not possess valid tax clearance.

Consequently, those who fail to comply with the Personal Income Tax requirement may face a three-year prison sentence during Wike's tenure.

Source: Legit.ng