Medic West Africa Returns for its 2023 Edition in Lagos from Sept 26th-28th

The number one question everyone has is – Is it possible to revolutionize healthcare in West Africa? Medic West Africa 2023 is betting yes, aiming to bridge healthcare gaps and improve quality of life across the region. Here’s why this event should be on your radar.

West Africa’s healthcare ecosystem is fragmented, making it difficult to provide coordinated and efficient care. This is due to a variety of factors including inadequate human resources for health, high cost of healthcare, and most importantly, inadequately equipped and poorly maintained healthcare facilities. These challenges have a significant impact on the quality of life experienced by people in West Africa. With existing gaps in the sector, there is a need for collaborative efforts between all agents in the industry who altogether redefine the dynamics of healthcare delivery.

The leading healthcare trade event in West Africa, Medic West Africa, is returning to Lagos, Nigeria from 26-28 September 2023. The event will be held at the Landmark Centre and will feature a comprehensive exhibition of the latest healthcare technologies and solutions, as well as a series of conferences and workshops addressing key issues facing the healthcare sector in West Africa.

What is Medic West Africa?

Medic West Africa, organized by Informa Markets, a leading global exhibitions organizer, is the largest gathering of healthcare professionals across the value chain in the region. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in this edition, the event will build on the successes of past events to deliver an insightful and engaging experience for all attendees, whilst fulfilling its purpose of aiding the transformation of the region’s health systems. In 2022, the event attracted over 3,200 healthcare professionals from 84 countries and facilitated USD 30 million in business deals.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 2023 edition of Medic West Africa is expected to be even bigger and better than previous years. The event will feature over 150 exhibiting companies from around the world, showcasing the latest in medical equipment, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare IT. With an expected 4500+ attendees representing 32 countries, Medic West Africa is set to provide an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

Technological innovations showcased at previous Medic West Africa events are already making undeniable impacts in the healthcare industry. This includes Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring devices which have allowed healthcare professionals to provide medical consultations and monitor patients' conditions remotely. This has improved access to healthcare, especially in remote areas, and reduced the need for physical visits, saving time and resources.

Other innovations include Electronic Health Records (EHRs) which have streamlined patient care, reduced paperwork, and improved the accuracy and efficiency of healthcare delivery; technological advancements in medical imaging such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound, that have led to better diagnosis and treatment planning for various medical conditions; wearable health devices promoting healthier lifestyles and helping people become more proactive about their wellbeing; and robotic surgical systems which have improved surgical precision and minimized invasive procedures, leading to quicker patient recovery times and better outcomes.

What’s New in 2023?

This year's Medic West Africa event will also mark the launch of Medlab West Africa, an event dedicated to the medical laboratory sector. Medlab West Africa will be held alongside Medic West Africa and will feature a comprehensive exhibition of the latest laboratory equipment, supplies, and services.

Medlab West Africa conferences will promote stakeholder dialogue in areas of leadership and management affecting West African healthcare providers, whilst providing a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic healthcare landscape in West Africa. It will launch laboratory conference tracks focusing on immunology, laboratory & quality management, and clinical microbiology; all of which are CPD accredited.

Attendees will gain insights into international healthcare quality standards and frameworks, learn from successful case studies of healthcare quality implementation in West African countries, and collaborate with other experts to foster improved healthcare outcomes.

Why You Should Attend

If you're a healthcare professional, a business in the healthcare sector, or simply interested in the future of healthcare in West Africa, this is the event for you. It's more than an exhibition—it's a platform for change.

The event is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services, for professionals to learn about the latest trends and technologies, and for stakeholders to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the region's healthcare system.

In addition to the exhibition and conference program, Medic West Africa will also host several networking events and social activities. These events will provide attendees with the opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves while making new connections.

Medic West Africa is free to attend. For more information, please visit www.medicwestafrica.com.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng