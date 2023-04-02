Former Presidents of Nigeria, Botswana, and Tanzania, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Seretse Kahama Ian Khama, and Late John Magufuli were among the recipients of the maiden African Heritage Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

While Jonathan was recognized as the African Democracy and Peace Icon, Khama was honoured with the African Philanthropist Award, and Late Magufili bagged the African Icon Award (Posthumous).

The event, which was the celebration and global recognition of Africans' outstanding achievements, also honoured Africa's most prominent activist and grassroots campaigner, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, with the African Humanitarian Award.

Ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Khama, activist Hamzat Lawal win African Heritage Awards. Photo credit: Jfoundation

Others who won the African Humanitarian Award are Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Founder and Director, Bright Kids Uganda; Victoria Nalongo Namusisi, Head Water Access, Rwanda; Christelle Kwizera and Fred Swaniker, Founder of African Leadership University.

Delivering his opening remarks at the event, the founder of Heritage Times and event organizers, Moses Siloko Siaisa, described the event as a dream come true.

He stated that the event was specifically put together to honour distinguished Africans in their various fields of endeavours.

While stating emphatically that ''Africa has a place in the world,'' Siaisa added, ''Rwanda is setting the pace for Africa's growth and development.''

At the event, Jonathan stated that leaders are not the bosses of their people but their servants.

''When you are called the executive president, our duty is to run our country properly, not to dehumanize human beings and make their lives difficult,'' he stated.

He added: ''What you should think is when you leave office, what will the world remember for? Will the world remember you for killing people? Will the world remember you for jailing people, or will the world remember you for destroying their systems?

''What people will remember you for is what should guide our decisions, and I believe if every leader should begin to think that when you leave office, one day you will be remembered one way or the other, positively or negatively.''

On his part, Mallam Lawal, who is the Chief Executive of Connected Development and Founder of Follow the Money, both African-based organizations achieving Sustainable Development Goals, dedicated his award to his mother.

His words: ''I dedicate this award to my mother, who struggled to get educated, but because of her culture and religious norms, she was stopped from going to school.

''But she ensured I went to school and do this work with that knowledge. And for me, the greatest service to humanity is service to people.''

Other distinguished Africans recognized at the event include Professor Patrick Lumumba, who was given the Africa Advancement Icon Award, Engr. Simbi Wambote who bagged the Champion of Local Content Development in Africa Award and Olumide Akpata, who won the Africa Legal Icon Award.

Music performers from Uganda, Ghetto Kids, were recognized with the African Entertainment Award, while the Founder of Heritage Bank, Dr. Ifie Sekibo won the African Philanthropist Award.

Highlight of the event includes an energetic performance by Naomi Mac, a talented Nigerian singer, Naomi Mac, and the Ghetto Kids.

