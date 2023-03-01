President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to Nigerians youths to give him a chance to make the country work.

Tinubu made this appeal shortly after he was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu sends message of hope to youths. Photo credit: Tinubu Campaign Group

Source: UGC

Tinubu in the message to the youths said he heard the loud and clear and that the youths should be rest assured that he is on their side.

He insisted that he understands their pains and yearnings and he is ready to protect them and their future.

Going further, the former Lagos state governor promised that their educational system will not suffer under watch and education will be appealing to them.

He said:

"Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

"I am aware that for many of you Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.

"Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before.

"I will pay undivided attention your education. Credits will be available. Education loan will be available. Four years course will be four years course. Your university will have the autonomy to upgrade their syllabus. No one is too small. The lecturer must write and author books for students."

Source: Legit.ng