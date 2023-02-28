Atiku Wins: Breakdown of Final Results of Presidential Election in Gombe State
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the February 25 presidential election in Gombe state.
He polled 319,123 in the 11 local government areas (LGAs) of the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Here are the breakdown of the election in Gombe.
Registered voters: 1575794
Accredited voters: 542997
Total Valid Votes - 510043
Rejected Votes - 23735
Total Votes Cast- 533778
Tope 4 candidates' scores
PDP - 319,123 WINNER
APC- 146977
LP- 26160
