Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the February 25 presidential election in Gombe state.

He polled 319,123 in the 11 local government areas (LGAs) of the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Here are the breakdown of the election in Gombe.

Registered voters: 1575794

Accredited voters: 542997

Total Valid Votes - 510043

Rejected Votes - 23735

Total Votes Cast- 533778

Tope 4 candidates' scores

PDP - 319,123 WINNER

APC- 146977

LP- 26160

