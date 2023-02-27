In what can be described as a major setback for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has won the presidential elections conducted on Saturday, February 25.

This was announced by in Oyo state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the 33 local government areas in the state, Tinubu won while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar came second.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, came a distant third in the election across the state.

Source: Legit.ng