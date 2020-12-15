Nigeria, despite its myriad of challenges, is a "potential greener pasture" which has been home to many foreigners working in the various sectors of its economy since the pre-independence years.

One of such foreigners is Sir John Major who went on to become the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Sir John Major KG CH, born 29, March 1943, is a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997.

However, before he venturing into UK politics, Major worked in Nigeria as a banker.

Retro: Meet John Major, former British PM who once worked in Nigeria as a banker. Photo credit: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

John Major in Nigeria

Major, the son of a former circus performer and vaudeville manager, left school at age 16 to help support his family.

After taking some courses in banking, Major took a job at District Bank in May 1965. He worked briefly there before moving to Standard Bank.

In 1967 he was posted as a bank clerk by Standard Bank to the small Nigerian town of Kuru Karama.

Kuru Karama, together with Kuru Secondary and Kuru Village formed Kuru town, a small town located on the Jos Plateau in north-central Nigeria.

In May 1967 he was involved in a serious car crash in which he broke a leg and had to be flown home. Back in the UK, Major joined politics and eventually rose to the pinnacle by becoming the prime minister.

In another historical report, Legit.ng profiled the life of Tokunbo Akanni Akintola who was the first black boy to attend Eton College, a prestigious school in England which was "designed to produce pupils for leadership positions".

On April 29, 1964, Tokunbo Akanni Akintola set his foot on the "Britain's best known private school".

Tokunbo was the son of Samuel Akintola, the then Prime Minister of Western Nigeria. On his first day at school, Tokunbo was accompanied by his mother, Faderera Abeke Akintola, and a group from the Nigerian Embassy.

