BREAKING: Okowa delivers for Atiku, defeats Tinubu, Obi in massive victory
by Aanu Adegun
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and the vice presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has delivered his unit to his principal, Atiku Abubakar in a landslide victory.
In the election, Atiku led others after scoring 160 while his closes rival, Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 6 followed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress who scored 4.
Source: Legit.ng