Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and the vice presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has delivered his unit to his principal, Atiku Abubakar in a landslide victory.

In the election, Atiku led others after scoring 160 while his closes rival, Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 6 followed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress who scored 4.

Governor Okowa delivers for Atiku. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng