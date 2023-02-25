Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has voted for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the ongoing presidential election nationwide.

The governor voted for Labour Party despite the fact that his party field's Atiku Abubakar in the same ballot.

Ortom seeks to contest to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District in the Senate.

Governor Samuel Ortom has voted for Peter Obi. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

He is one of the G-5 governors having problems with Atiku, the others being Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

